Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,442 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $150,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Olympus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $473.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

