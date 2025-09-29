Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $345,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

