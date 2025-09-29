Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys 11,152 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

USMV opened at $94.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

