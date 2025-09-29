V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $261.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

