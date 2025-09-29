Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Stock Position Lowered by Greenbush Financial Group LLC

Greenbush Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,322,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,272 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

