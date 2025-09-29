Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

