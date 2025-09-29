V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

NVS opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $130.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

