Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTEB stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

