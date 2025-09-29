Invesco LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Invesco LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,518.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,465.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,708.12.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

