Invesco LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

