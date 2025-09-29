Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $145.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

