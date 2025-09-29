School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio Has $25.10 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,092,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184,118 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 14.3% of School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after buying an additional 2,615,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219,217 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,605,000 after buying an additional 1,415,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,103,000 after buying an additional 652,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

