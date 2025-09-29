V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after acquiring an additional 601,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1%

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.