Applied Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Applied Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,478,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 707,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 433,073 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

