Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

RVPH has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. D. Boral Capital reduced their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

