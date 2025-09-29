Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.7143.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $225.80 on Monday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

