Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock makes up about 4.6% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.61%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

