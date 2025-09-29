Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $366.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.42.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $341.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.50 and its 200 day moving average is $317.92. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $286.35 and a twelve month high of $345.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

