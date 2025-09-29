Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.1%

STX stock opened at $217.51 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 432,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $656,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

