Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

