Genesis Private Wealth LLC Acquires 540 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 93,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,846 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PULS opened at $49.80 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.