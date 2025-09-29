First County Bank CT Sells 67 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after acquiring an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after purchasing an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,501,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,394,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5%

ELV stock opened at $318.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $528.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.