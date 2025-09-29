Genesis Private Wealth LLC Sells 121 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Genesis Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.84.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $715.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

