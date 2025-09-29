Elser Financial Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12,942.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,277 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $40,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,654,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,320 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,762,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,746 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 266,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.