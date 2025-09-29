Cyr Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 9.4% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

