Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Increased by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.9% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

