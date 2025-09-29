Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.52.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

