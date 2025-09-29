565 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Purchased by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $462.28 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $467.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

