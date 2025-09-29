Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.