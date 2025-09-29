Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $4.53 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

