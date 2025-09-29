Montis Financial LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

