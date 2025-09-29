Montis Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

