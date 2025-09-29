Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 621 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

