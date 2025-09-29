SWS Partners Sells 316 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

SWS Partners reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

MBB stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.