Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,653,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,714,000 after acquiring an additional 268,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

