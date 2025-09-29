Campion Asset Management Trims Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.10. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.