Invesco LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

