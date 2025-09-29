Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 39,986 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

