Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $58,951,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $31,463,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 535.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34,328.8% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 93,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.