Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 621 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

