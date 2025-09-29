R.H. Investment Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

R.H. Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.9% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $98.47 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

