United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Stock Holdings Increased by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257,288 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for about 1.8% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

