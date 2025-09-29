State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 10.5% increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $10.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. State Street has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

