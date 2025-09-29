405 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $544.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $499.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.68 and its 200-day moving average is $502.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

