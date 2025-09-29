Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $163.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

