Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 759 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

