Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $248,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.