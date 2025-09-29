SWS Partners Has $3.41 Million Stake in RH $RH

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned about 0.10% of RH worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in RH by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 193,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after buying an additional 68,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

RH stock opened at $202.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average is $204.02. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

