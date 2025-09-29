Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $60.04 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

