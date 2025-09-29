Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 658 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

